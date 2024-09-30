AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.15-35.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.68 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioEye has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $23.66 on Monday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

