AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEYE. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $275.38 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

