AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.7 million. AudioEye also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.
AudioEye Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $23.66 on Monday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a PE ratio of -60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AudioEye
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Watch These 3 Former Short-Squeeze Stocks for a Big Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.