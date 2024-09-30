AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of upper end of $8.90-8.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.91 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.
AudioEye Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEYE opened at $23.66 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $275.38 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
