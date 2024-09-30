Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 45715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$25.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.