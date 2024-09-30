B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 154,641 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154,641 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,292,421 shares of company stock valued at $954,612,818. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

