B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,425 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,937 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 575,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,069,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

