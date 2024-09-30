B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

