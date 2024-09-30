B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

