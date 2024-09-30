B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.