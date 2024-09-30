B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,654 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

