B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,149 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.59 and a 200-day moving average of $246.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

