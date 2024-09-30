B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 447,948 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.42% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $6,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $536.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

