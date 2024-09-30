B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

