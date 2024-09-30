B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 20,786 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $399.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $403.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

