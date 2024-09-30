B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 211,791 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,791 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

