B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,713 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

