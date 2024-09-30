Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

