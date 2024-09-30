Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.26

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.26 and last traded at C$122.04, with a volume of 2868241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$120.77.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.30.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.23 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.1628545 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

