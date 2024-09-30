Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. 4,866,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

