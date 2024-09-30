Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) traded down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 122,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 49,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Recommended Stories

