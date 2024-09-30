Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba Buys 90,000 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,015.25.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BCM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,024. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0453461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

