BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BILL Trading Down 0.8 %

BILL traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. 904,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.