BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BILL Trading Down 0.8 %

BILL traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. 904,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,415.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.