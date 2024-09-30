BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 12,432,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,068,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,115,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 886,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

