BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 162995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
