BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 162995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

