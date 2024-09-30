BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 162995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

