BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.31

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 456316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

