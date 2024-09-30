BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.31

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 456316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
