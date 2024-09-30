BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEARGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.