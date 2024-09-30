BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

