BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.83

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 34298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

