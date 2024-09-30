BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.77

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1025101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
