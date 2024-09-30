Bluefield Solar Income Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 96.80 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.40 ($1.63).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,168.49 ($17,633.22). 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

