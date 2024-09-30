Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.99

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 4586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Bolloré Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

