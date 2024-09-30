Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $147.39

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.39 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYDGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

