Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 111,198 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $58,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

