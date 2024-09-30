Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,924 shares during the quarter. Grifols accounts for 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.70% of Grifols worth $117,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.95 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

