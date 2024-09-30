Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $35,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

