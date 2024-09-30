Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,160 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $92,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 557.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $46.85 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

