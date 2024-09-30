Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $104.92 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

