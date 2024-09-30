Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health worth $40,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

PAHC stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $893.84 million, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

