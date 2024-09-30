Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 165,256 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Sanofi worth $102,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.