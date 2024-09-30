Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

BAM stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.