Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $297,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

