Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 91 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $553.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

