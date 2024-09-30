C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $80.75. 18,844,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,043. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $649.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

