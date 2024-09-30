CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. CAE accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $206,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

CAE stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.