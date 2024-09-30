Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.94 million, a PE ratio of -316.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVGW

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.