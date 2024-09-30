CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

CalciMedica Stock Up 4.5 %

CALC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.27. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,809.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $243,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Stories

