Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.50 on Monday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

