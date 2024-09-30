Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MURA opened at $3.05 on Monday. Mural Oncology plc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Insider Activity

Mural Oncology ( NASDAQ:MURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of Mural Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,391 shares in the company, valued at $699,537.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Featured Articles

