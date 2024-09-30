Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $966.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

