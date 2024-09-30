Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.